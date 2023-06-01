Targus Debuts Backpack With Find My Integration

Targus today announced the launch of the Cypress Hero Backpack with built-in Find My integration that works with the ‌Find My‌ app on Apple devices.

targus find my backpack
Priced at $150, Targus says that the backpack combines eco-friendly materials, laptop protection, and a built-in location feature to keep tech items safe. The backpack can be tracked through the Items tab in the ‌Find My‌ app, right alongside AirTags and other trackers.

There is a padded laptop compartment that fits laptops up to 15.6 inches in size, a main compartment for files and gear, a smaller pocket for accessories, and a quick-stash pocket at the front. It features a 22L capacity and a padded back panel for a comfortable fit.

The included ‌Find My‌ location module uses a CR2032 battery much like an AirTag, and the battery should last up to 300 days depending on usage.

Targus first announced the Find My-compatible backpack in November 2021 and showed it off at CES 2022, and it appears to have taken well over a year for the accessory to actually launch. This is not the first ‌Find My‌ backpack on the market, as Hyper (owned by Targus) also has a Find My-enabled backpack.

The Cypress Hero Backpack can be purchased from the Targus website as of today.

