Deals: Amazon Discounts Apple Pencil 2 to Best-Ever Price of $85 ($45 Off)
Last week, the Apple Pencil 2 hit a new all-time low price on Amazon and quickly went out of stock. Today, Amazon has returned with this record low price of $85.00 on the accessory, down from $129.00, and it's in stock and ready to deliver between May 26 and 31.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later). The second generation Apple Pencil is a perfect accessory for anyone planning to use the new Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps now available for the iPad.
If you have the newest iPad Pro models, the second-generation Apple Pencil can now be detected while hovering up to 12mm above the display. This allows users to see a preview of their drawing before they make it, and with Scribble text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
