Samsung Announces Updated iMac-Style 'Smart Monitor M8' With HD10+, Portrait Orientation, and New 27-Inch Model

Samsung has announced its popular Smart Monitor M8 is getting an update for 2023, with a new 27-inch size joining the previous 32-inch option, and both 4K screens gaining HDR10+ support, a new portrait orientation, and more.



Priced at $700 (32 inches) and $650 (27 inches), the M8 models house a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate (non variable), 99% sRGB, and adaptive picture technology that automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature for viewing comfort.

Both models retain key features like USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, an integrated webcam, and several smart TV features built into the distinctively iMac-like design. Samsung's M8 doesn't support the P3 color gamut and can't match the brightness of Apple's 5K Studio Display, but as a more affordable alternative it now looks even more appealing.

The M8 now pivots up to 90 degrees for a portrait orientation, and it supports VESA standards for those who prefer different mounting solutions. The included 2K SlimFit camera has been upgraded, and there's new mouse support for many of the included apps on the display such as Samsung's Gaming Hub, SmartThings Hub for managing connected home devices, and Smart Hub for dedicated apps like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and more.

Both sizes have a 11.39mm thick chassis, which is 0.1mm thinner than Apple's iMac, and include a flat back, thin bezels, and a height and tilt adjustable stand. Both models are available from June in four color options, including warm white, sunset pink, daylight blue, and spring green. See Samsung's press release for a full rundown of all the technical specifications.