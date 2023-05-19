Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 16.6 to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 16.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a day after the launch of tvOS 16.5.
Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 16.6 update by downloading a profile on the Apple TV using Xcode.
tvOS updates are usually minor, focusing on internal bug fixes and improvements rather than notable outward-facing changes. There is no word as of yet what's included in the tvOS 16.6 update, but we'll update this article if we find anything new.
Apple shares some information on tvOS releases in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each tvOS launch.
Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.
