Apple Releases tvOS 16.5

Apple today released tvOS 16.5, the fifth major update to the tvOS 16 operating system that initially came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD, tvOS 16.5 comes over a month after the launch of tvOS 16.4.



tvOS 16.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. If you have automatic software updates turned on, you will be upgraded to tvOS 16.5 automatically.

With tvOS 16.5, Apple is introducing a multi-view sports feature that will allow ‌Apple TV‌ users to stream up to four sports games simultaneously with a four-quadrant screen layout. Multi-view sports works with MLB Friday Night Baseball games and MLS Season Pass matches. The grid view can be enabled by selecting the grid icon above the timeline bar and then choosing the "More Matches" button, and volume for one game can be played at once, with swapping available using the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote.

There are no other notable features in tvOS 16.5 that we know of, but Apple will outline the changes in the update in its tvOS support document.