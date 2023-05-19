2023 HomePod Coming Soon to Apple's Refurbished Store for $249

Apple today added the second-generation HomePod to its refurbished store in the U.S., but it is not yet possible to place an order. The refurbished models will be available in Midnight or White for $249, compared to $299 brand new.



Apple says certified refurbished HomePods undergo full functionality testing, and are inspected, cleaned, and repackaged in a plain white box with the power cord and documentation. The refurbished HomePods are covered by Apple's limited one-year warranty policy and are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

Introduced in January 2023, the second-generation HomePod has a similar design as the full-size HomePod that was discontinued in 2021, but with a larger backlit touch surface and some internal changes, including two fewer tweeters and two fewer microphones compared to the original. The second-generation HomePod also features the S7 chip like the Apple Watch Series 7 for "more advanced computational audio," a U1 chip for handing off audio from an iPhone, and an indoor temperature and humidity sensor.

It's unclear exactly when the refurbished HomePods will be available, but orders will likely start to be accepted at any point in the next few weeks.

(Thanks, Ryan Gregg!)