PSA: Make Sure to Update, iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, and macOS 13.4 Address These Three Actively Exploited Vulnerabilities

The iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, and macOS 13.4 updates that Apple released today address vulnerabilities that are known to have been exploited by bad actors, which means it is important to update to the new operating systems as soon as you can.



According to Apple's security support documents for iOS and macOS, the updates fix three WebKit vulnerabilities. Two of these issues were addressed in the prior iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1 Rapid Security Response updates and are not an issue if you updated, but a third vulnerability is still active until you install the latest updates.

The WebKit security flaw could allow an attacker to break out of the Web Content sandbox, an issue that Apple fixed with improved bounds checks. Apple says that it is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

The other two WebKit vulnerabilities were related to processing maliciously crafted web content that could allow for the disclosure of sensitive information or arbitrary code execution.