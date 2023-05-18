Apple Releases watchOS 9.5

Apple today released watchOS 9.5, the fifth major update to the watchOS 9 operating system. watchOS 9.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 9.4.



watchOS 9.5 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

The watchOS 9.5 update adds the Pride Celebration watch face to match the 2023 Pride band, and it includes unspecified bug fixes.

We expect watchOS 9.5 to be one of the final updates to ‌watchOS 9‌, as Apple will soon shift its focus to watchOS 10, the new version of watchOS that will be unveiled at WWDC in June.