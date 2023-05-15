Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Versions of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded a second release candidate (RC) version of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a almost a week after Apple released the first RC. This RC likely represents the final version of iOS 16.5 that will be provided to the public, which Apple has said is coming this week.



iOS 16.5 adds a Sports tab in the Apple News app, making it easier to access sports-focused content. You can choose to follow your favorite teams to get updates on a regular basis. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: - A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

- Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

- My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

- Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

- Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

- Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Registered developers can opt in to the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option and toggling on the iOS 16/iPadOS 16 Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.