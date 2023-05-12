Best Apple Deals of the Week: Second Gen HomePod Gets First Discount at $20 Off, Along With AirPods and MacBook Pro Sales

This week's best deals include the first deal we've ever seen on the second generation HomePod, the year's best prices on the new MacBook Pros and AirPods Pro 2, and an exclusive offer for our readers from Nomad on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus cases.

HomePod (Gen 2)

What's the deal? Take $20 off Gen 2 HomePod

Take $20 off Gen 2 HomePod Where can I get it? B&H Photo

B&H Photo Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The week kicked off with the first-ever discount on Apple's second-generation HomePod at B&H Photo, which has dropped to $279.00, down from $299.00. You can get both White and Midnight at this new all-time low price on the 2023 HomePod.



Nomad

What's the deal? Take 36% off Nomad's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus cases, and more

Take 36% off Nomad's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus cases, and more Where can I get it? Nomad

Nomad Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Nomad is hosting a large overstock sale on its website this week, and it's sweetening the pot by giving our readers an extra 20 percent off on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus cases. You'll need to enter the code MR14 at checkout in order to get the full 36 percent off on the accessories listed below, but remember the sale as a whole covers everything from AirPods cases to Apple Watch bands, so be sure to browse the full sale on Nomad's website.

iPhone 14 Cases

iPhone 14 Plus Cases

AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $99 off the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, and AirPods 2

Take up to $99 off the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, and AirPods 2 Where can I get it? Verizon and Amazon

Verizon and Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

There are a collection of AirPods on sale at Verizon and Amazon this week, with some of the year's best deals on AirPods Pro 2 ($199.99), AirPods 3 ($149.99), AirPods Max ($449.99), and AirPods 2 ($99.00).



MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $249 off 2023 MacBoook Pros

Take $249 off 2023 MacBoook Pros Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon introduced a wide array of markdowns on the 2023 MacBook Pro this week, including both 14-inch and 16-inch models. The best deal in this sale is the 10-Core M2 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,749.99, down from $1,999.00, but you can get $249 off multiple models, which we've shared above.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories at Amazon

Save on Anker accessories at Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has a good collection of Anker accessories at a discount this week, including USB-C hubs, Lightning cables, wall chargers, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Many of these require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the deal, and you can find a full list of the products being marked down in our original post. We've collected a few examples of Anker's current deals below as well.



Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.