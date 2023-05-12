Best Apple Deals of the Week: Second Gen HomePod Gets First Discount at $20 Off, Along With AirPods and MacBook Pro Sales

by

This week's best deals include the first deal we've ever seen on the second generation HomePod, the year's best prices on the new MacBook Pros and AirPods Pro 2, and an exclusive offer for our readers from Nomad on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus cases.

Hero0015Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

HomePod (Gen 2)

homepod blue green

  • What's the deal? Take $20 off Gen 2 HomePod
  • Where can I get it? B&H Photo
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$20 OFF
HomePod (Gen 2) for $279.00

The week kicked off with the first-ever discount on Apple's second-generation HomePod at B&H Photo, which has dropped to $279.00, down from $299.00. You can get both White and Midnight at this new all-time low price on the 2023 HomePod.

Nomad

nomad blue green

  • What's the deal? Take 36% off Nomad's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus cases, and more
  • Where can I get it? Nomad
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 90% OFF
Nomad Overstock Sale

Nomad is hosting a large overstock sale on its website this week, and it's sweetening the pot by giving our readers an extra 20 percent off on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus cases. You'll need to enter the code MR14 at checkout in order to get the full 36 percent off on the accessories listed below, but remember the sale as a whole covers everything from AirPods cases to Apple Watch bands, so be sure to browse the full sale on Nomad's website.

iPhone 14 Cases

iPhone 14 Plus Cases

AirPods

airpods pro 2 blue green

  • What's the deal? Take up to $99 off the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, and AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Verizon and Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99

$20 OFF
AirPods 3 (Lightning) for $149.99

$30 OFF
AirPods 2 for $99.00

$99 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.99

There are a collection of AirPods on sale at Verizon and Amazon this week, with some of the year's best deals on AirPods Pro 2 ($199.99), AirPods 3 ($149.99), AirPods Max ($449.99), and AirPods 2 ($99.00).

MacBook Pro

macbook pro blue green

  • What's the deal? Take $249 off 2023 MacBoook Pros
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$249 OFF
14-Inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB) for $1,749.99

$249 OFF
14-Inch MacBook Pro (12-Core M2 Max, 1TB) for $2,849.99

$249 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (12-Core M2 Pro, 512GB) for $2,249.99

$249 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (12-Core M2 Pro, 1TB) for $2,449.99

Amazon introduced a wide array of markdowns on the 2023 MacBook Pro this week, including both 14-inch and 16-inch models. The best deal in this sale is the 10-Core M2 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,749.99, down from $1,999.00, but you can get $249 off multiple models, which we've shared above.

Anker

anker blue green

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories at Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

CHARGING SALE
Anker Accessories at Amazon

Amazon has a good collection of Anker accessories at a discount this week, including USB-C hubs, Lightning cables, wall chargers, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Many of these require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the deal, and you can find a full list of the products being marked down in our original post. We've collected a few examples of Anker's current deals below as well.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Confirms iOS 16.5 Will Be Released Next Week With These New Features

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:57 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple. In addition to...
Read Full Article62 comments
Apple iPad Final Cut Pro lifestyle multicam

Apple Announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad With Subscription Models

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are coming to the iPad later this month via subscription models. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple says that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro feature all-new touch interfaces that take advantage of multi-touch on the iPad:Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to...
Read Full Article1008 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header 1

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Displays

Monday May 8, 2023 7:47 pm PDT by
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young informed MacRumors that the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes are rounded up. In response to our news story, Young said he will reveal the actual sizes to...
Read Full Article265 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Periscope Mock Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Max Again Rumored to Exclusively Feature Periscope Lens With Up to 6x Optical Zoom

Monday May 8, 2023 4:00 pm PDT by
As widely rumored, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology, according to Twitter account @URedditor. In a tweet today, the leaker said they finally independently confirmed this information. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that the periscope lens will enable up to 5x-6x optical zoom when shooting photos with the...
Read Full Article127 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2023 MacBook Pro Models

Monday May 8, 2023 10:46 am PDT by
Apple today started selling refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the first time in the United States. These models launched in January alongside a new Mac mini, which is not available refurbished yet. The refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new configurations. Apple tests, inspects,...
Read Full Article39 comments
General Final Cut Pro Feature

Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Could Run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro

Tuesday May 9, 2023 8:53 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset could run the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro software that Apple created for audio and video professionals, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In a tweet, Gurman said that there's a "very real possibility" that the headset will eventually run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Gurman's comment comes following Apple's announcement of new versions of Final Cut Pro and...
Read Full Article96 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Volume Rocker and Titanium Thumb

iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Major Battery Life Boost

Tuesday May 9, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models could boast considerably better battery life due to major efficiency improvements afforded by the A17 Bionic chip, recent reports suggest. The A17 Bionic chip is widely expected to be manufactured with TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. The next-generation production technique allows chips to use up to 35 percent less power while providing better performance...
Read Full Article