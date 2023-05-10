Deals: Anker Discounting USB-C Accessories, Bluetooth Speakers, and More on Amazon
Anker today has a collection of discounts on Amazon, offering savings on cables, USB-C accessories, wall chargers, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Many of these discounts will only run this week, so if you're interested be sure to place an order soon.
Most of these deals require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts at the checkout screen. There are multiple types of products on sale this time around, including Anker's SmartTrack line of Bluetooth trackers and the Eufy Security Smart Package Box at $199.99, down from $399.99.
Cables and Wall Chargers
- USB-C to USB-C Cable (6ft 2-Pack) - $10.99 with on-page coupon, down from $16.99
- 100W USB-C Power Adapter (2-Port) - $36.79 with on-page coupon, down from $45.99
- Nano 65W USB-C Charger (3-Port) - $38.41, down from $55.99
- 150W USB-C Charger (4-Port) - $93.49 with on-page coupon, down from $109.99
Hubs
- 7-in-1 USB-C Power Strip - $45.99 with on-page coupon, down from $65.99
- 8-in-1 USB-C Adapter - $59.49, down from $69.99
- 11-in-1 USB-C Hub - $89.99, down from $99.99
Portable Battery
- PowerCore 24,000 mAh with Smart Digital Display - $119.99 with on-page coupon, down from $159.99
Bluetooth Speakers
- Soundcore Mini 3 - $31.99 with on-page coupon, down from $40.99
- Soundcore 3 - $35.99 with on-page coupon, down from $50.99
- Soundcore Motion Boom Plus - $125.99 with on-page coupon, down from $179.99
- Soundcore Rave Neo 2 - $129.99, down from $179.99
- Soundcore Rave Party 2 - $179.99, down from $229.99
Miscellaneous
- SmartTrack Link (1-Pack) - $13.99 for Prime members, down from $19.99
- SmartTrack Card - $16.99 for Prime members, down from $29.99
- SmartTrack Link (2-Pack) - $27.99 with on-page coupon, down from $35.99
- SmartTrack Link (4-Pack) - $54.99 with on-page coupon, down from $69.99
- Eufy Security Smart Package Box - $199.99, down from $399.99
