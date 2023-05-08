Deals: Amazon Takes $249 Off 2023 MacBook Pros With Multiple All-Time Low Prices

Today we're tracking a few fresh discounts on Apple's latest MacBook Pro at Amazon. These markdowns include a return of the best-ever price on the entry-level 10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 14-inch model at $1,749.99, down from $1,999.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get both space gray and silver at this discounted price, but silver is seeing delayed delivery dates into June, while space gray can be delivered as soon as May 17. This price is a match of the previous all-time low price on this model.

In a rarer discount, we're also tracking a new sale on the 12-Core M2 Max, 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon. You can get this notebook for $2,849.99, down from $3,099.00. Both colors are on sale at this price, but stock on space gray is dwindling fast.

In terms of the larger screen model, Amazon also has a few notable discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get the 12-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 16-inch notebook for $2,249.99, down from $2,499.00. This deal is available in both colors and they're both in stock with delivery estimated for around May 10 through May 14.

Lastly, you can get the 12-Core M2 Pro, 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,449.99, down from $2,699.00. Both colors are on sale at this price, and silver is starting to dwindle as of writing, although delivery dates for both are still estimated for around May 10.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.