Apple Watch Fall Detection Features Save Two Lives

by

The Apple Watch's health features are making headlines this month, and have been credited with saving at least two lives. Fall Detection came in handy in two emergency situations in Minnesota and Ohio.

apple watch fall detection
In Minnesota, Apple Watch user Michael Brodkorb was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene. His Apple Watch detected the impact using Fall Detection and dialed 911 after he was unable to respond. "I was just shocked," he said. "I mean, just the sheer force of what it's like to get hit by a vehicle."

Along with calling 911, the Fall Detection feature alerted his wife and children inside the house, so he was able to get immediate help. He ended up with injuries to his ribs and tailbone. "It absolutely is a life-saving tool," Brodkorb said. Police did find the driver, a 17-year-old boy, but it is not yet clear if he will be charged.

During his recovery, Brodkorb sent an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who wished him a speedy recovery.

In Cincinnati, 83-year-old William Fryer was walking on the Ohio River Trail when his knees gave out. No one was around, but his Apple Watch detected the fall, called emergency services, and alerted his daughter.

Cincinnati police were able to locate him and paramedics transported him to the hospital. X-rays ultimately showed that he had a large blood clot that caused his fall, but the blood clot symptoms had been atypical as they had not been noticed. Fryer had the clot removed, and said that he was grateful his Apple Watch had been able to summon help.

The Fall Detection feature on the Apple Watch can be enabled by opening up the Apple Watch iPhone app, going to Emergency SOS, and toggling on the Fall Detection option. Fall Detection is enabled by default for Apple Watch owners over 55, but younger Apple Watch users can also turn it on.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
12 minutes ago at 10:34 am
It's April 24, 2015, and Apple just released the Apple Watch (1st Generation)

Fast forward to today, 2023 - Who would have ever thought Apple Watch would be saving human lives? ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
9 minutes ago at 10:36 am
One of the lesser talked about features that make the AW so cool, had it going off twice when I crashed while mountain biking…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Confirms iOS 16.5 Will Be Released Next Week With These New Features

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:57 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple. In addition to...
Read Full Article62 comments
Apple iPad Final Cut Pro lifestyle multicam

Apple Announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad With Subscription Models

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are coming to the iPad later this month via subscription models. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple says that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro feature all-new touch interfaces that take advantage of multi-touch on the iPad:Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to...
Read Full Article1027 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header 1

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Displays

Monday May 8, 2023 7:47 pm PDT by
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young informed MacRumors that the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes are rounded up. In response to our news story, Young said he will reveal the actual sizes to...
Read Full Article266 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Periscope Mock Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Max Again Rumored to Exclusively Feature Periscope Lens With Up to 6x Optical Zoom

Monday May 8, 2023 4:00 pm PDT by
As widely rumored, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology, according to Twitter account @URedditor. In a tweet today, the leaker said they finally independently confirmed this information. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that the periscope lens will enable up to 5x-6x optical zoom when shooting photos with the...
Read Full Article127 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2023 MacBook Pro Models

Monday May 8, 2023 10:46 am PDT by
Apple today started selling refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the first time in the United States. These models launched in January alongside a new Mac mini, which is not available refurbished yet. The refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new configurations. Apple tests, inspects,...
Read Full Article39 comments
General Final Cut Pro Feature

Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Could Run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro

Tuesday May 9, 2023 8:53 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset could run the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro software that Apple created for audio and video professionals, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In a tweet, Gurman said that there's a "very real possibility" that the headset will eventually run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Gurman's comment comes following Apple's announcement of new versions of Final Cut Pro and...
Read Full Article96 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Volume Rocker and Titanium Thumb

iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Major Battery Life Boost

Tuesday May 9, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models could boast considerably better battery life due to major efficiency improvements afforded by the A17 Bionic chip, recent reports suggest. The A17 Bionic chip is widely expected to be manufactured with TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. The next-generation production technique allows chips to use up to 35 percent less power while providing better performance...
Read Full Article