Falling Mac Sales Have Apple's OLED Panel Suppliers Spooked

by

Apple plans to transition Macs and iPads to OLED displays over the next few years, but a new report out of Korea claims panel suppliers are holding back key investment in next-gen OLED production lines over rising concerns about slumping Mac sales.

Oled MackBook Pros 23
Apple will launch its first OLED iPads next year and South Korean panel makers intend to use their existing Gen 6 OLED lines to cover Apple's 2024 supply needs. But for iPads and MacBooks after that, Samsung Display and LG Display plan to build Gen 8 production lines, which yield more OLED panels per substrate than Gen 6 lines and are more cost effective.

However, according to The Elec, the two panel makers have yet to place orders for key equipment needed to build the Gen 8 production lines, which take at least a year to complete.

The outlet's sources suggest the Korean panel maker's hesitancy to invest is directly linked to concerns over profitability. There is no precedent for OLED panels being used in MacBooks, therefore ambiguity remains over how much Apple will be willing to pay for the panels.

But there is now growing concern over just how many units Apple will order given the recent slump in MacBook sales. Apple in its recent quarterly earnings call reported a significant year-over-year decline in Mac revenue, falling from $10.4 billion to $7.2 billion. In the previous quarter, Mac revenue was also down to $7.7 billion compared to $10.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The decline follows a pattern amid a severe downturn in the global PC market, with reports indicating that Apple responded earlier in the year by requesting a temporary suspension in the production of Mac processors, and they only resumed at half of supplier TSMC's production capacity.

With OLED displays in MacBooks likely to only increase the sales price, display panel suppliers reportedly believe Apple will inevitably attempt to cut unit prices down.

Samsung in April said it plans to spend 4.1 trillion won ($4.1 billion) building Gen 8 OLED production lines up to 2026. With the Korean display maker facing demands from OLED machine suppliers to pay development fees on top of machine prices, and LG Display already in the red, both face difficult investment choices in the months ahead without guaranteed orders from Apple.

Apple reportedly plans to sequentially introduce new ‌iPad Pro and Mac with OLED displays. Display analyst Ross Young said that he expects a ‌MacBook Air‌ with an OLED panel to launch as soon as 2024, which could also be the year Apple launches an OLED iPad Pro.

Samsung is expected to have a lasting role in supplying the OLED panels, contributing to the iPad Pro, ‌MacBook Air‌, and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, although the Pro models are not expected to transition to OLED displays until 2026.

Tags: OLED, The Elec

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
20 minutes ago at 08:41 am
Get rid of the Notch on the MacBook Pro model and the sales will increase. In addition, release a new iMac, please.

When is another day? Still waiting...

Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4odomi Avatar
4odomi
17 minutes ago at 08:43 am

This is what happens when you sit on your laurels and take the pee out of your customers by feeding them Mickey Mouse upgrades ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4odomi Avatar
4odomi
12 minutes ago at 08:49 am

Get rid of the Notch on the MacBook Pro model and the sales will increase. In addition, release a new iMac, please.

When is another day? Still waiting...


It's not the notch IMO, it's the Mickey Mouse upgrades since the original M1 ? Most people are waiting for a proper upgrade with the M3 and if Apple doesn't deliver, Mac sales will continue to be in trouble!
As far as the notch is concerned, if they're keeping it, then it should at least have a Face ID and a camera on a par with iPhone
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StellarVixen Avatar
StellarVixen
13 minutes ago at 08:47 am
Slump in sales has been somewhat exaggerated by having covid sales boom before that. It was unrealistic to top that again so soon.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hank001 Avatar
Hank001
21 minutes ago at 08:40 am
That revenue decline is revenue, not unit sales. Perhaps the number of Macs sold has increased, but people are fed up with The Apple Uptick and simply don't max their machines out anymore.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
20 minutes ago at 08:41 am
Back to basic.

#1 Rule what made Apple great again.

When you deliver quality, profit follows. A mantra most of the current executives never got taught and the ones who did are ousted, because: first profit, than OK quality.

Doing exactly what Scott Forstall was fired for in the first place.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
