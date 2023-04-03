Apple Halted M2 Chip Production in January Amid 'Plummeting' Mac Sales

by

Apple halted production of its M2 series chips at the start of 2023 following a pronounced slump in global demand for MacBooks, claims a new report out of Korea.

M2 MacBook Pro and Mini Feature
Facing "plummeting" Mac sales amid a severe PC market downturn, Apple in January completely suspended production of its custom-designed M2 series processors that power new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the latest MacBook Air, according to The Elec.

Taiwan's TSMC did not send 5 nano-process M2 chip wafer workpieces to the outsourced semiconductor package test (OSAT) in January and February, according to the OSAT industry on the 3rd. It is believed that it was because Apple requested to stop production as demand for MacBooks dwindled.

As the report notes, TSMC finalizes its fabrication process by sending the wafer-processed products to Amkor Technology's Korean factory for packaging work. However, in January and February there were reportedly no products forthcoming, which also forced the package material parts company for M2 chips to stop supplying the usual materials.

The suspension is said to have continued through February, after which production of M2 series chips resumed, but they were "only half the level of the previous year," said the Korean-language report, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

Apple's revenue was down approximately 5% year-over-year in the first quarter, a steeper decline than had been expected by analysts as Apple grappled with iPhone supply issues in particular but which also saw declines in Mac and wearables.

iPad revenue was up 30 percent thanks to the launch of new M2 ‌iPad‌ models, but Mac revenue saw a notable drop because there were no new Macs released in the final months of 2022. Mac revenue was $7.7 billion, down from $10.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. ‌

During his Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook admitted that Apple faced a "challenging" situation in the PC market. "The industry is contracting," said Cook. "We have a low share but we have a competitive advantage with Apple silicon, so strategically we are well positioned within the market. But I think it will be a little rough in the short term," added the Apple chief.

Cassady Avatar
Cassady
22 minutes ago at 02:54 am
Is this not merely a case of exceptional sales of the M1, following the debacle that was the touchbar Intel laptops — coupled with the M1 iteration being so good, that fewer see the need to upgrade to the M2 versions?

Personally, it will be a long time before I find a need to upgrade my 14” M1 MBP. Surely my situation is not unique?
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
25 minutes ago at 02:51 am

because the new MacBook Pro was a terrible update and not worth it; apple stop with the minor updates year after year
Are you expecting like a new "new" MacBook Pro every year or something? It's perfectly normal for OEMs to release major hardware revisions every few years with minor increments in between.
afd Avatar
afd
20 minutes ago at 02:56 am
They are more than I can afford. Don't really want to spend more than £1000 then you've got to factor in £400 to upgrade RAM and SSD since you can't do it yourself any more.
boak Avatar
boak
18 minutes ago at 02:58 am

I love Apple silicon but I am finding the release cycle very confusing. I feel like the Pro/Max/Ultra chips need to come before the regular chip, otherwise you end up in the weird scenario where the lowest end Macs are running on newer chips than those at the highest end.
Disagree. Newer does not mean better. High end market cares way more about multi-core performance than single-core. It's not a weird scenario.
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
17 minutes ago at 02:58 am
There was no incentive to upgrade from M1 to M2 for the majority of people (everyone?) so this isn't surprising. If the CPU upgrade isn't going to be significant, the products need something, anything new to entice those M1 buyers. Otherwise you're only targeting people with pre-M1 machines.

I say that as someone with several M1 products.
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
30 minutes ago at 02:45 am
Plummeting is never a good word when it comes to mac sales.
