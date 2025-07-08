Get Apple's 11th Gen iPad for Just $279 During Prime Day

We're covering the best of Prime Day as the event has officially kicked off today, and now includes discounts across the 11th generation iPad lineup. For deals on AirPods, MacBooks, and AirTag, be sure to check out our dedicated Prime Day post.

Amazon is taking $70 off Wi-Fi and cellular models of Apple's 11th generation iPad for Prime Day. Prices start at $279.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00. Many of these deals are solid second-best prices on the tablet, and the lowest prices we've tracked in weeks.

