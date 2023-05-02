Apple Releases Updated MagSafe Charger Firmware

Apple today released new firmware designed for the MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models. The updated firmware is version 10M3761, up from the prior 10M1821 firmware. In the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the firmware number, with the update displayed as version 258.0.0 (the prior firmware was 255.0.0).



The ‌MagSafe‌ Charger was initially released in the fall of 2020 alongside the ‌iPhone 12‌ models, and this is the fourth firmware update that Apple has provided since the accessory launched.

Because firmware updates are released quietly over the air, Apple does not provide release notes. We do not know what new features or bug fixes might be included in the software.

There is no clear method for updating a ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ charger's firmware, but it needs to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for a firmware update to initiate. You can check your ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ Charger's firmware by following the instructions in our MagSafe Charger how to.