Apple Releases Updated MagSafe Charger Firmware
Apple today released new firmware designed for the MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models. The updated firmware is version 10M3761, up from the prior 10M1821 firmware. In the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the firmware number, with the update displayed as version 258.0.0 (the prior firmware was 255.0.0).
The MagSafe Charger was initially released in the fall of 2020 alongside the iPhone 12 models, and this is the fourth firmware update that Apple has provided since the accessory launched.
Because firmware updates are released quietly over the air, Apple does not provide release notes. We do not know what new features or bug fixes might be included in the software.
There is no clear method for updating a MagSafe charger's firmware, but it needs to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for a firmware update to initiate. You can check your MagSafe Charger's firmware by following the instructions in our MagSafe Charger how to.
Popular Stories
Apple made the third beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers earlier this week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
The Wallet and Health apps are rumored to be getting updates in iOS 17, and leaker @analyst941 today shared some mockups that allegedly represent the design changes that we can expect to see.
In the Wallet app mockup, there's a navigation bar at the bottom that separates the different functions available in the app. Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs, and Orders are listed categories. Note that this is...
Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS 16.4.1 update and Mac users running macOS 13.3.1. These are the first public RSR updates that Apple has released to date. Rapid Security Response updates 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.3.1 (a) are designed to provide iOS 16.4.1 users and macOS 13.3.1 users with security fixes...
watchOS 10 will introduce an all-new system of widgets for interacting with the Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that widgets will become a "central part" of the Apple Watch's interface with watchOS 10. He compared the new system to Glances, the widgets interface that launched on the original Apple Watch...
Apple plans to announce the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The laptop is expected to be unveiled alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and Apple's long-awaited AR/VR headset.
Gurman revealed the plans in his newsletter on Sunday:As part of watchOS 10, the company is planning to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the...
A pre-release version of Apple Pay Later continues to roll out to randomly selected iPhone users, as noted by tech enthusiast Will Sigmon. Built into the Wallet app, the "buy now, pay later" feature lets qualifying customers split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees.
iPhone users will see an "Early Access" banner for Apple Pay...
WWDC is a little over a month away, and rumors about iOS 17 are continuing to come into focus with new reports surfacing this week about enhancements to the Lock Screen, Apple Music, and App Library, as well as new health tools and perhaps a brand-new journaling app.
Apple also appears to be gearing up to release some new Macs, while the upcoming Beats Studio Buds+ earphones saw their full...
Top Rated Comments