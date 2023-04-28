Refurbished 2023 Macs Coming Soon to Apple's Online Store

Apple this week added a grayed-out "2023" label to its refurbished Macs page in the U.S., suggesting it will soon begin selling refurbished models of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini released in January.



The latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are available with M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, providing up to 20% faster performance and up to 30% faster graphics compared to the previous generation. The laptops can be configured with up to 96GB of RAM, compared to 64GB previously. Other new features and improvements include Wi-Fi 6E, an HDMI 2.1 port with 8K external display support, and an extra hour of battery life.

The new Mac mini can be configured with the M2 chip and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, or the M2 Pro chip and four Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Apple's refurbished Macs are typically discounted by 15% compared to the equivalent brand new models. For brand new models, pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, at $2,499 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and at $599 for the Mac mini, but prices increase significantly depending on the specifications chosen.

Apple tests, inspects, cleans, and repackages all refurbished Macs to ensure they are fully functional and in good condition, and Apple's refurbished products are covered by a one-year limited warranty and eligible for AppleCare+ coverage.