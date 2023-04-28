Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide: Here Are 8 Ideas Under $100

by

Apple this week shared a Mother's Day gift guide with a variety of product and accessory recommendations. Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several other countries around the world.

Apple Mothers Day Gifts 2023
Gift ideas priced under $100 in the U.S. include the AirTag, HomePod mini, Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, Apple Polishing Cloth, MagSafe Wallet, MagSafe Battery Pack, AirFly Pro, and various other accessories. Apple also sells an all-in-one gift card that can be used to purchase products at the Apple Store or apps on the App Store, pay for an Apple Music subscription or extra iCloud storage, and much more. The physical version of the gift card has a $25 minimum and includes a collectible Apple sticker.

Apple offers free engraving for several devices and accessories, allowing you to include a personalized message or emoji on the Apple Pencil, iPads, AirPods charging cases, and more. Gift wrapping with a customized card, or a special message on the packing slip, are also available for orders placed through Apple's online store.

Tag: Apple Gift Guide

Popular Stories

iOS 17 on Phone Feature

iOS 17 Rumored to Add New Lock Screen, Apple Music, and App Library Features

Tuesday April 25, 2023 9:35 am PDT by
iOS 17 will include new features and changes across the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center, according to a Weibo post this week from the same account that revealed Apple would be launching the iPhone 14 in Yellow. The post lists several potential iOS 17 features:Lock Screen font size options A button to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users Apple...
Read Full Article116 comments
Windows 11 Phone Link iMessage

Microsoft Now Rolling Out iMessage Support on Windows With Several Limitations

Wednesday April 26, 2023 8:00 am PDT by
Microsoft today announced it is beginning to roll out iPhone support to the Phone Link app on Windows 11. In a blog post, the company said this functionality will be available to all Windows 11 users around the world by mid-May. With the Phone Link app for Windows 11 and the Link to Windows app for iOS, iPhone users can make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view...
Read Full Article157 comments
Beats Studio Buds Plus Transparent

Beats Studio Buds+ Launching in May With New Transparent Design Option, Improved Noise Cancellation, and More

Tuesday April 25, 2023 5:46 pm PDT by
Apple's rumored Beats Studio Buds+ appear to have been listed on Amazon today, providing a closer look at new features and changes before they are officially announced. The earbuds are listed with a May 18 release date and a $169.95 price. Notably, the listing reveals that the Studio Buds+ will be available in a new transparent design option that looks fairly similar to the Nothing Ear (2)...
Read Full Article99 comments
apple headset lens render by marcus kane

Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Now Said to Be in 'Final Sprint' and 'Delivery Stage' Ahead of WWDC

Wednesday April 26, 2023 4:54 am PDT by
Apple's mixed-reality headset is now in the "final sprint" and "supply chain delivery stage," Taiwan's Economic Daily News reports. Apple headset concept render by Marcus Kane. GIS, a subsidiary of Foxconn, is apparently included in the device's supply chain to provide lens lamination. GIS already laminates iPad displays for Apple and boasts a high yield rate. Until now, Foxconn was thought...
Read Full Article186 comments
Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT

Emergency SOS via Satellite Saves Students Trapped in Utah Canyon

Monday April 24, 2023 2:24 pm PDT by
The iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature last week saved a trio of students who went canyoneering in Utah and got stuck in an area with no cellular signal. Introduced last September, Emergency SOS via Satellite is designed to let iPhone 14 users access satellite communications to get help in emergency situations. The students who were involved spoke to Utah's KUTV and described...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 15 Pro 9to5Mac CADs

iPhone 15 Pro Still Expected to Feature 'Action' Button Instead of Mute Switch

Wednesday April 26, 2023 9:29 am PDT by
While the latest rumors claim Apple dropped its plans for solid-state buttons on iPhone 15 Pro models, the upcoming devices are still expected to feature a customizable "Action" button in place of the traditional Ring/Silent switch. iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max render by 9to5Mac's Ian Zelbo According to 9to5Mac, Apple-certified accessory makers are currently working with CADs showing the iPhone...
Read Full Article90 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iPadOS 17 Again Rumored to Drop Support for These iPads

Monday April 24, 2023 4:05 am PDT by
Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft. This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates...
Read Full Article81 comments
maxresdefault

Video: How to Get Widgets on Your Mac's Desktop

Tuesday April 25, 2023 12:07 pm PDT by
When MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera shares his apps and desktops during videos, he often gets questions about what he's using. Recently, he had an app that adds widgets to the Mac desktop that viewers were curious about, so he thought he'd do a dedicated video on what it is, how it works, and how to use it. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. To get widgets on his...
Read Full Article107 comments