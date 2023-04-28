Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide: Here Are 8 Ideas Under $100
Apple this week shared a Mother's Day gift guide with a variety of product and accessory recommendations. Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several other countries around the world.
Gift ideas priced under $100 in the U.S. include the AirTag, HomePod mini, Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, Apple Polishing Cloth, MagSafe Wallet, MagSafe Battery Pack, AirFly Pro, and various other accessories. Apple also sells an all-in-one gift card that can be used to purchase products at the Apple Store or apps on the App Store, pay for an Apple Music subscription or extra iCloud storage, and much more. The physical version of the gift card has a $25 minimum and includes a collectible Apple sticker.
Apple offers free engraving for several devices and accessories, allowing you to include a personalized message or emoji on the Apple Pencil, iPads, AirPods charging cases, and more. Gift wrapping with a customized card, or a special message on the packing slip, are also available for orders placed through Apple's online store.
