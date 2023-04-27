Report Details Turmoil Behind Siri and Apple's AI Efforts

by

Siri has been severely held back by organizational dysfunction, according to over three dozen former Apple employees who spoke to The Information's Wayne Ma.

hey siri banner apple
The paywalled report explains that former Apple employees who worked in the company's AI and machine learning groups believe that a lack of ambition and organizational dysfunction have held back ‌Siri‌ and Apple's AI efforts. The virtual assistant is apparently "widely derided" inside Apple for its lack of functionality and minimal improvement over time.

By 2018, the team working on ‌Siri‌ had apparently "devolved into a mess, driven by petty turf battles between senior leaders and heated arguments over the direction of the assistant."

Many Apple employees on these teams purportedly left the company because it was too slow to make decisions or too conservative in its approach to new AI technologies, including large-language models. Apple executives are said to have dismissed proposals give ‌Siri‌ the ability to conduct extended back-and-forth conversations, claiming that the feature would be gimmicky and hard to control. The company's uncompromising stance on privacy has also proven challenging for enhancing ‌Siri‌, with Apple pushing for more of the virtual assistant's functions to be performed on-device.

The group working on Apple's mixed reality headset were reportedly disappointed by the demonstrations provided by the ‌Siri‌ team on how the virtual assistant could control the headset. At one point in the device's development, the headset team considered building an alternative method for controlling the device using voice commands because ‌Siri‌ was deemed to be unsatisfactory.

The report also notes that engineers who helped Apple modernize its search technology left the company to work on the type of large-language models that underpin chatbots like ChatGPT at Google. Tim Cooks personally attempted to persuade the team to stay at Apple.

More to follow...

Tags: Siri Guide, The Information

Top Rated Comments

Eldaerenth Faexidor Avatar
Eldaerenth Faexidor
4 minutes ago at 06:27 am
Well something clearly went wrong, please try again.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Will Co Avatar
Will Co
5 minutes ago at 06:25 am
The single biggest thing that Apple needs to improve right now. And by a large margin. And a huge level of improvement. And yesterday. In fact, about 5 years ago. Please Apple, it's so embarrassing. And so frustrating. Get on top of this. This is a spectacular failure of leadership.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
2 minutes ago at 06:28 am
I think Siri died when late Steve Jobs passed away.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
4 minutes ago at 06:26 am

Tim Cooks
And also runs Apple in his spare time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tstafford Avatar
tstafford
2 minutes ago at 06:28 am
Don't need an insider report to tell me that Siri sux.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 on Phone Feature

iOS 17 Rumored to Add New Lock Screen, Apple Music, and App Library Features

Tuesday April 25, 2023 9:35 am PDT by
iOS 17 will include new features and changes across the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center, according to a Weibo post this week from the same account that revealed Apple would be launching the iPhone 14 in Yellow. The post lists several potential iOS 17 features:Lock Screen font size options A button to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users Apple...
Read Full Article113 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iPadOS 17 Again Rumored to Drop Support for These iPads

Monday April 24, 2023 4:05 am PDT by
Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft. This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates...
Read Full Article81 comments
Beats Studio Buds Plus Transparent

Beats Studio Buds+ Launching in May With New Transparent Design Option, Improved Noise Cancellation, and More

Tuesday April 25, 2023 5:46 pm PDT by
Apple's rumored Beats Studio Buds+ appear to have been listed on Amazon today, providing a closer look at new features and changes before they are officially announced. The earbuds are listed with a May 18 release date and a $169.95 price. Notably, the listing reveals that the Studio Buds+ will be available in a new transparent design option that looks fairly similar to the Nothing Ear (2)...
Read Full Article99 comments
Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT

Emergency SOS via Satellite Saves Students Trapped in Utah Canyon

Monday April 24, 2023 2:24 pm PDT by
The iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature last week saved a trio of students who went canyoneering in Utah and got stuck in an area with no cellular signal. Introduced last September, Emergency SOS via Satellite is designed to let iPhone 14 users access satellite communications to get help in emergency situations. The students who were involved spoke to Utah's KUTV and described...
Read Full Article139 comments
Windows 11 Phone Link iMessage

Microsoft Now Rolling Out iMessage Support on Windows With Several Limitations

Wednesday April 26, 2023 8:00 am PDT by
Microsoft today announced it is beginning to roll out iPhone support to the Phone Link app on Windows 11. In a blog post, the company said this functionality will be available to all Windows 11 users around the world by mid-May. With the Phone Link app for Windows 11 and the Link to Windows app for iOS, iPhone users can make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view...
Read Full Article151 comments
CarPlay Phone Call

Apple Says CarPlay Now Available in Over 800 Vehicle Models as GM Plans to Phase Out Support in EVs

Monday April 24, 2023 7:10 am PDT by
CarPlay is now available in more than 800 vehicle models sold in the U.S., according to a recently updated page on Apple's website. Until last week, the page said the in-car software platform was available in more than 600 vehicle models. Apple added many 2023 and 2024 vehicle models to the list as part of the update. The updated figure comes after GM announced that it plans to phase out...
Read Full Article308 comments
apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Apple Headset to Use 'New Proprietary Charging Connector' for External Battery

Monday April 24, 2023 5:11 am PDT by
Apple's mixed reality headset will have two ports including a USB-C interface for data transfer and a new proprietary charging connector for the external battery, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple mixed reality headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane Most AR/VR headsets on the market have an integrated battery, but reports suggest that Apple's headset will connect to a...
Read Full Article247 comments
iOS 16

Here's What's New in iOS 16.5 for Your iPhone So Far

Monday April 24, 2023 12:48 pm PDT by
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers a few weeks ago. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
Read Full Article