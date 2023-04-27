Deals: Get AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, AirPods 3 From $149.99, and AirPods 2 for $99

Some of the year's best deals on AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2 remain at Verizon and Amazon this week, including $50 off the AirPods Pro 2 at $199.99. As with all other Verizon deals, you don't need to be a Verizon customer to get these savings, and all orders receive free two-day shipping.

Verizon has the AirPods Pro 2 available for $199.99, down from $249.99. We very briefly saw a discount on this model to $194.99 last month, but this rare deal never emerged again and today's deal remains a solid second-best price.

Verizon also has both models of the AirPods 3 on sale. You can get the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $149.99, down from $169.99; and the AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case for $159.00, down from $179.00. Verizon has been one of the only retailers to provide any consistent deals on the AirPods 3 this year.

Lastly, only Amazon has the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00. Although this is an overall second-best price, we haven't seen an all-time low price on the AirPods 2 since the holiday season.

