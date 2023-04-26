2023 Apple Watch Pride Edition Face and Band Unearthed in Code

For the last several years, Apple has debuted a new pride Apple Watch face and band during WWDC, and while the company has not yet announced a new design for this year, we already know what it's going to look like.



As shown in the above image, Apple's 2023 Pride watch face and band will stick with a rainbow of colors, but dispersed in confetti-like pill shapes that are vaguely reminiscent of the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island. As with previous Pride styles, it's likely the watch face will animate when interacted with.

The images were discovered on Apple's servers by @aaronp613 and @nicolas09F9, before being swiftly pulled, suggesting Apple unintentionally made them accessible on its back end.

Apple participates in the San Francisco Pride Parade every year in support of the LGBTQ community. Apple employees march in the parade, Apple creates dedicated t-shirts, and also hosts other celebrations throughout the month of June.

Apple announced its last Pride band designs in May 2022, with new Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop options available.