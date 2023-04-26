2023 Apple Watch Pride Edition Face and Band Unearthed in Code
For the last several years, Apple has debuted a new pride Apple Watch face and band during WWDC, and while the company has not yet announced a new design for this year, we already know what it's going to look like.
As shown in the above image, Apple's 2023 Pride watch face and band will stick with a rainbow of colors, but dispersed in confetti-like pill shapes that are vaguely reminiscent of the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island. As with previous Pride styles, it's likely the watch face will animate when interacted with.
The images were discovered on Apple's servers by @aaronp613 and @nicolas09F9, before being swiftly pulled, suggesting Apple unintentionally made them accessible on its back end.
Apple participates in the San Francisco Pride Parade every year in support of the LGBTQ community. Apple employees march in the parade, Apple creates dedicated t-shirts, and also hosts other celebrations throughout the month of June.
Apple announced its last Pride band designs in May 2022, with new Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop options available.
Popular Stories
Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft.
This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates...
iOS 17 will include new features and changes across the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center, according to a Weibo post this week from the same account that revealed Apple would be launching the iPhone 14 in Yellow.
The post lists several potential iOS 17 features:Lock Screen font size options
A button to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users
Apple...
The iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature last week saved a trio of students who went canyoneering in Utah and got stuck in an area with no cellular signal. Introduced last September, Emergency SOS via Satellite is designed to let iPhone 14 users access satellite communications to get help in emergency situations.
The students who were involved spoke to Utah's KUTV and described...
CarPlay is now available in more than 800 vehicle models sold in the U.S., according to a recently updated page on Apple's website. Until last week, the page said the in-car software platform was available in more than 600 vehicle models. Apple added many 2023 and 2024 vehicle models to the list as part of the update. The updated figure comes after GM announced that it plans to phase out...
Apple's mixed reality headset will have two ports including a USB-C interface for data transfer and a new proprietary charging connector for the external battery, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple mixed reality headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane Most AR/VR headsets on the market have an integrated battery, but reports suggest that Apple's headset will connect to a...
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is possible...
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers a few weeks ago. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
With roughly six weeks to go until WWDC, rumors are continuing to fly about what we might see at the event. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman joined us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to give us his take on things, but there's still lots up in the air.
This week also saw the launch of the savings account companion to Apple Card and the promised smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sound...