Beats Studio Buds Launch Today With Apple Store Pickup Now Available

Today marks the launch of Apple's new Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds, with pre-orders beginning to arrive to customers and same-day pickup now available at select Apple Stores in the United States and Canada. Additional retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are also selling the earbuds, which come in white, black, and red.



Priced at $149.99, the Beats Studio Buds feature a compact round design without any "stems" dropping below the ears. Like the AirPods Pro, the Beats Studio Buds feature active noise cancellation, and when you need to hear the world around you, you can switch to Transparency mode by pressing and holding the Beats logo button on either earbud.

Apple shared several new Beats Studio Buds support documents today:

While the Beats Studio Buds support one-touch pairing for both Apple and Android devices via Bluetooth, they don't include Apple's H1 or W1 chip, so they're missing some AirPods features like automatic switching between Apple devices.

Other key features of the Beats Studio Buds include up to five hours of listening time per charge with active noise cancellation turned on, hands-free "Hey Siri" support, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, Find My support, and a USB-C charging case. To learn more about the Beats Studio Buds, make sure to read our in-depth hands-on review.