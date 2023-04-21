MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Manager Software From DearMob

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with DearMob to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 14 Pro and a lifetime licensed copy of the DearMob iPhone backup software. While there are iPhone management tools available from Apple in the form of iCloud, Finder, and iTunes, DearMob goes above and beyond the built-in tools with the ‌iPhone‌ Manager.

dearmob teaser image
The DearMob ‌iPhone‌ Manager is a robust app for ‌iPhone‌ backups, management, and switching. Unlike iTunes or ‌iCloud‌, you can choose selectively what you want to back up or transfer from your Mac to your ‌iPhone‌ and vice versa, with encryption included and conversion tools built in for changing file types.

dearmob backup restore
You can transfer all kinds of iPhone and iPad files, like photos, videos, movies, TV shows, songs, contacts, ringtones, books, documents, and PDFs, plus you can save data from apps. DearMob's aim is to make it simple for anyone to manage an iOS device, importing, exporting, and dealing with files with useful customization options.

With the backup tool, you can back up everything on an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad, or opt to export specific categories like photos or movies. Backed up content can be migrated from ‌iPhone‌ to ‌iPhone‌, including at the file level. So if you have a collection of music on one device and want to transfer it to another, you can use DearMob. With complete backups, you can do a one-click restore for an ‌iPhone‌ or an ‌iPad‌.

dearmob photo transfer
For photos, 100 4K photos can be transferred in approximately eight seconds, and it can handle thousands of photos within minutes, allowing you to free up ‌iPhone‌ storage. You can even transfer photos by day, month, year, or album, change Live Photos into videos, and convert HEIC photos to JPG. There are also tools for deleting photos by media type like Recently Deleted, Hidden, and Selfies. Videos transfer just as quickly, and you can move video content from your ‌iPhone‌ to your Mac for storage purposes or transfer videos from your Mac to your ‌iPhone‌ to watch on the go. Built-in conversion software will auto convert any video into a type compatible with iOS devices.

dearmob video manager
File transfers can be done over WiFi or a USB connection, and the management tools are useful if you have contacts, music, playlists, photos, and albums that need to be edited. You can export, add, create, modify, delete, and edit all of your content, and export files by metrics like day, week, month, artist, folder, and more. Contacts can be exported in a number of formats, and you can import videos, music, and ebooks, all of which will be converted to a file type readable by your device.

dearmob music manager
According to DearMob, the software uses military-grade encryption for photos, videos, contacts, and device backups to keep your data safe while storing it or transferring it between devices. Local files can be encrypted as well, and password protected so your content is inaccessible to someone who might get ahold of your computer.

dearmob encryption
More information on the DearMob software and how it works can be found on the website. We have one ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ to give away to a lucky MacRumors reader, along with a lifetime copy of DearMob. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

DearMob Giveaway
The contest will run from today (April 21) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 28. The winner will be chosen randomly on April 28 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

DearMob is also offering MacRumors readers interested in the software a discount on the DearMob iPhone Manager Lifetime license, which is available for $30 for a single Mac or $40 for two to five Macs.

Tag: Giveaway

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Apple Considered iPhone 15 With Lightning Port Before Swapping to USB-C

Tuesday April 18, 2023 4:27 pm PDT by
Early on in the iPhone 15 development process, Apple created a version that included a Lightning port, according to Apple leaker Unknownz21. In a tweet, Unknownz21 said that Apple tested an iPhone 15 with a Lightning port "very early on" but that it was "quickly scrapped" in favor of the USB-C version. iPhone 15 models equipped with USB-C instead of Lightning were in testing as early as...
Read Full Article142 comments
iphone passcode green

Apple Responds to Report About Thieves Permanently Locking Out iPhone Users

Wednesday April 19, 2023 7:05 am PDT by
The Wall Street Journal's Nicole Nguyen and Joanna Stern today published a report highlighting how thieves can use Apple's optional recovery key security option to permanently lock out iPhone users from their Apple ID account. As the journalists first revealed in February, there have been increasing instances of thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode in public and then stealing the...
Read Full Article238 comments
cook mac surprise india visit

Watch Tim Cook's Reaction as Fan Brings Vintage Macintosh to Apple Store Opening in Mumbai

Wednesday April 19, 2023 4:47 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook logged a busy day on Tuesday as his whirlwind trip to India involved various meet-and-greets with new retail staff, local app developers, celebrities, and politicians, but it was the arrival of a long-time Apple fan at the Apple BKC store launch that appeared to generate the Apple chief's most excited reaction. Image credit: AFP Cook looked visibly surprised when Sajid, a...
Read Full Article156 comments
Google Nest Thermostat 2020

Nest Thermostat Gaining Apple HomeKit Support Starting Today via Matter

Tuesday April 18, 2023 6:44 am PDT by
Google today announced it will begin rolling out Matter support for the Nest Thermostat model released in 2020. Notably, this means the smart thermostat can now be controlled with Apple's Home app and Siri on the iPhone and other devices. In a blog post, Google said Matter support will be rolling out to the Nest Thermostat with an automatic over-the-air software update starting today, and...
Read Full Article97 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Card Savings Account Available Starting Today With 4.15% Interest Rate

Monday April 17, 2023 7:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the long-awaited Apple Card Savings feature is available starting today with an initial APY of 4.15%. The savings account has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The feature allows Apple Card users to open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app on...
Read Full Article924 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 to Support App Sideloading to Comply With European Regulations

Monday April 17, 2023 4:54 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 17 will for the first time allow iPhone users to download apps hosted outside of its official App Store, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change would allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which would mean developers wouldn't need to pay Apple's 15 to 30 percent fees. The European Union's Digital...
Read Full Article690 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Periscope Mock Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected to Feature 5-6x Optical Zoom [Updated]

Tuesday April 18, 2023 10:01 am PDT by
While the iPhone currently maxes out at 3x optical zoom, rumors suggest that will change this year. The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro Max is widely expected to feature a so-called "periscope lens" that would allow for up to double the optical zoom. In July 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said a periscope lens would be exclusive to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max and enable 5-6x optical zoom. ...
Read Full Article115 comments
apple ar concept 2 ornange

Apple Tester Claims to Be 'Blown Away' by AR/VR Headset, Says There Was Giant Development Leap

Thursday April 20, 2023 11:03 am PDT by
Ahead of the unveiling of Apple's AR/VR product, there has been skepticism that the device will be well-received, both because of its rumored $3,000 price tag and the lackluster performance of competing products from companies like Sony and Meta. Concept render by Ian Zelbo At least one person testing the device is enthused about it, however. Leaker Evan Blass, who has provided accurate...
Read Full Article289 comments