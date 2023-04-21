MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Manager Software From DearMob

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with DearMob to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 14 Pro and a lifetime licensed copy of the DearMob iPhone backup software. While there are iPhone management tools available from Apple in the form of iCloud, Finder, and iTunes, DearMob goes above and beyond the built-in tools with the ‌iPhone‌ Manager.



The DearMob ‌iPhone‌ Manager is a robust app for ‌iPhone‌ backups, management, and switching. Unlike iTunes or ‌iCloud‌, you can choose selectively what you want to back up or transfer from your Mac to your ‌iPhone‌ and vice versa, with encryption included and conversion tools built in for changing file types.



You can transfer all kinds of iPhone and iPad files, like photos, videos, movies, TV shows, songs, contacts, ringtones, books, documents, and PDFs, plus you can save data from apps. DearMob's aim is to make it simple for anyone to manage an iOS device, importing, exporting, and dealing with files with useful customization options.

With the backup tool, you can back up everything on an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad, or opt to export specific categories like photos or movies. Backed up content can be migrated from ‌iPhone‌ to ‌iPhone‌, including at the file level. So if you have a collection of music on one device and want to transfer it to another, you can use DearMob. With complete backups, you can do a one-click restore for an ‌iPhone‌ or an ‌iPad‌.



For photos, 100 4K photos can be transferred in approximately eight seconds, and it can handle thousands of photos within minutes, allowing you to free up ‌iPhone‌ storage. You can even transfer photos by day, month, year, or album, change Live Photos into videos, and convert HEIC photos to JPG. There are also tools for deleting photos by media type like Recently Deleted, Hidden, and Selfies. Videos transfer just as quickly, and you can move video content from your ‌iPhone‌ to your Mac for storage purposes or transfer videos from your Mac to your ‌iPhone‌ to watch on the go. Built-in conversion software will auto convert any video into a type compatible with iOS devices.



File transfers can be done over WiFi or a USB connection, and the management tools are useful if you have contacts, music, playlists, photos, and albums that need to be edited. You can export, add, create, modify, delete, and edit all of your content, and export files by metrics like day, week, month, artist, folder, and more. Contacts can be exported in a number of formats, and you can import videos, music, and ebooks, all of which will be converted to a file type readable by your device.



According to DearMob, the software uses military-grade encryption for photos, videos, contacts, and device backups to keep your data safe while storing it or transferring it between devices. Local files can be encrypted as well, and password protected so your content is inaccessible to someone who might get ahold of your computer.



According to DearMob, the software uses military-grade encryption for photos, videos, contacts, and device backups to keep your data safe while storing it or transferring it between devices. Local files can be encrypted as well, and password protected so your content is inaccessible to someone who might get ahold of your computer.

More information on the DearMob software and how it works can be found on the website.

