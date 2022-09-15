iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Feature Removable Back Glass for Easier Repairs

by

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are equipped with a removable back glass panel for easier repairs, according to TechCrunch and CNET. This makes these iPhone models the first that can be easily opened from the back side of the device since the iPhone 4S.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Newsroom
To replace the back glass on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers need to open the device from the display side, disassemble components, and install an "iPhone Rear System" part, which is an iPhone enclosure with all components except the display and rear camera. This part gets affixed to the customer's original display and rear camera, so long as those parts are not damaged too.

For the iPhone 11 and older models with cracked back glass, Apple-authorized technicians simply replace the entire device. The new method for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be less expensive for Apple and more environmentally friendly.

Early teardowns of the iPhone 14 show that the device can still be opened from the display side as well, so screen repairs should not be impacted by this change. Reviews did not make any mention of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max having an easily removable back glass panel, suggesting that the change is limited to the standard models.

In the United States, Apple Stores will charge $169 and $199 to replace damaged back glass on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, respectively, for both parts and labor. If the customer has AppleCare+ coverage for the iPhone, the fee is reduced to $29 for both models. These fees may vary at Apple Authorized Service Providers.

iPhone 14 orders will begin arriving to customers this Friday, while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available starting October 7.

