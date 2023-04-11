Apple's April Apple Watch Activity Challenges to Celebrate Earth Day and International Dance Day

Apple is planning two new Apple Watch activity challenges for Earth Day and International Dance Day, which are set to be celebrated on Saturday, April 22 and Saturday, April 29, respectively.



The activity challenges will be displayed as notifications on the Apple Watch in the days leading up to the events. To earn the Earth Day award, Apple Watch owners will need to do a workout that lasts for 30 minutes or more.

Let's get out there and show some love for the planet. On April 22, work out for 30 minutes or more to earn this award. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds to Health.

On International Dance Day, Apple Watch users can earn an award by completing a Dance workout that lasts for 20 minutes or more.



Get into the groove! Earn this award by recording a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more on International Dance Day, April 29. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch owners who earn the awards will unlock dedicated badges in the Fitness app, plus they will get a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

The Earth Day and Dance Day challenges follow Apple's March challenge that celebrated International Women's Day.