Apple Launching March Activity Challenge for Apple Watch to Celebrate International Women's Day

Apple is planning a new Apple Watch activity challenge for International Women's Day, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 8.



The Activity Challenge will be displayed on the Apple Watch as a notification in the days leading up to the event, and to earn the International Women's Day award, Apple Watch users will need to do a workout of any kind for at least 20 minutes.

On March 8, show your support for the empowerment of women everywhere. Do any workout for 20 minutes or more to earn this award. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch owners who earn the award will unlock a dedicated badge in the Fitness app, plus they will get a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.



The International Women's Day award follows new challenges that were introduced for Lunar New Year, Black History Month, and Heart Month in February.