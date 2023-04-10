iPhone 15 Pro Dummy Provides Real-World Look at New Buttons, USB-C, and More

A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.



The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the device looks similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, with the most notable differences being an elongated volume button and what will supposedly be an Action button replacing the Ring/Silent switch.

The dummy model is likely based on leaked CADs from iPhone case makers. It's unclear if the rear camera bump or other aspects of the dummy iPhone are perfectly to scale, or if a physical SIM card slot will remain in some countries as shown, after being removed from all iPhone 14 models in the U.S. last year. It's also possible the final design of the buttons and other parts could have more detail than revealed by this basic mold.

All four iPhone 15 models are expected to adopt USB-C, but Pro models could support USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 for faster data transfer speeds than the standard iPhone 15 models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. All four models are also expected to feature the Dynamic Island, which is currently limited to iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup at a September event as usual. Other rumored features for the Pro models only include the A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels around the display, faster Wi-Fi 6E, increased RAM, and more.

(Thanks, ShrimpApplePro!)