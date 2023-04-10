iPhone 15 Pro Dummy Provides Real-World Look at New Buttons, USB-C, and More
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.
The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the device looks similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, with the most notable differences being an elongated volume button and what will supposedly be an Action button replacing the Ring/Silent switch.
The dummy model is likely based on leaked CADs from iPhone case makers. It's unclear if the rear camera bump or other aspects of the dummy iPhone are perfectly to scale, or if a physical SIM card slot will remain in some countries as shown, after being removed from all iPhone 14 models in the U.S. last year. It's also possible the final design of the buttons and other parts could have more detail than revealed by this basic mold.
All four iPhone 15 models are expected to adopt USB-C, but Pro models could support USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 for faster data transfer speeds than the standard iPhone 15 models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. All four models are also expected to feature the Dynamic Island, which is currently limited to iPhone 14 Pro models.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup at a September event as usual. Other rumored features for the Pro models only include the A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels around the display, faster Wi-Fi 6E, increased RAM, and more.
(Thanks, ShrimpApplePro!)
Popular Stories
An Apple Store at the Alderwood Mall was burgled last weekend, with thieves infiltrating the location through a nearby coffee shop. According to Seattle's King 5 News, thieves broke into Seattle Coffee Gear, went into the bathroom, and cut a hole in the wall to get to the Apple Store backroom.
The burglars were able to bypass the Apple Store's security system by using the adjacent coffee...
Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, a minor update to the iOS 16 operating system that first came out last September. iOS 16.4.1 is a bug fix update that comes almost two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that introduced new Emoji, Safari Web Push notifications, Voice Isolation for phone calls, and more.
iOS 16.4.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going ...
Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, respectively, and it's a good idea to install them as soon as you can because all three updates include important security fixes.
According to Apple's security support documents for iOS and macOS, the new software includes fixes for two separate vulnerabilities, both of which were known by Apple...
WWDC is now just two months away, and we're starting to hear a bit more about what we might see with upcoming iOS 17 and watchOS 10 updates that should be unveiled during the keynote.
This week also saw the release of an iOS 16.4.1 bug fix update, another rumor about Apple's timeline for transitioning some of its Mac notebooks to OLED display technology, and a curious Bitcoin-related...
iOS 17 will feature "major" changes to Control Center on the iPhone, according to a MacRumors forum member who leaked accurate details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro before the device was announced last year. In an email, the anonymous source added that iOS 17 will be focused on performance and stability improvements, suggesting that a revamped Control Center could be one of...
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Ventura operating system released last October. macOS Ventura 13.3.1 comes almost two weeks after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.3.
The macOS Ventura 13.3.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.
According to Apple’s release notes ...
Apple made the first beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last month. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 should be publicly released in May, and it is possible that...
In every copy of macOS that has shipped since 2018, Apple has included the original Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto, and no-one seems to know why. The baffling discovery (or rediscovery - see below) was recently made by developer and waxy.org writer Andy Baio, who stumbled upon the PDF document while trying to fix a problem with his printer.
Anyone with a Mac running macOS Mojave...
Top Rated Comments
Those thin bezels will be a big difference coming from an iPhone 11.
I don't want to, but I think this will be my upgrade :cool:
Is this correct?
Now when I press it, there are several nice to have actions that I use that popup and are easy to access.