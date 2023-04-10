Apple Music Experiencing Outage

Apple Music, iTunes Match, and ‌Apple Music‌ radio appear to be experiencing issues at this time, according to Apple's System Status page.



Apple's developer site, the App Store, TestFlight, and Apple Support services were also previously down, but services have since been restored. Apple's developer site and System Status page for developer tools were unavailable for a short period of time around 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

We'll update this article when ‌Apple Music‌ comes back up or when the System Status page changes.

Update 9:41 p.m. Eastern: Updated article to reflect resolution of ‌App Store‌ and Developer site issues.