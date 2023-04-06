Best Buy Now Sells Unlocked iPhones, But Not the Latest Models

Best Buy today announced that it now sells unlocked iPhones in the U.S., but only older models are available, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE. An unlocked iPhone can be used with a wide variety of carriers.



The unlocked iPhones are in brand new condition and are available at all Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com starting today, a Best Buy spokesperson said in an email.

Best Buy already sold iPhones locked to AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, and availability of unlocked models will give customers more flexibility. Best Buy operates over 1,000 stores across the U.S., including in many communities that lack an Apple Store.

Best Buy is not carrying unlocked iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro models at this time.