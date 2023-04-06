Best Buy Now Sells Unlocked iPhones, But Not the Latest Models
Best Buy today announced that it now sells unlocked iPhones in the U.S., but only older models are available, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE. An unlocked iPhone can be used with a wide variety of carriers.
The unlocked iPhones are in brand new condition and are available at all Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com starting today, a Best Buy spokesperson said in an email.
Best Buy already sold iPhones locked to AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, and availability of unlocked models will give customers more flexibility. Best Buy operates over 1,000 stores across the U.S., including in many communities that lack an Apple Store.
Best Buy is not carrying unlocked iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro models at this time.
Popular Stories
Apple is currently experiencing issues with its weather data provider, leaving many users unable to see live weather information and forecasts for regions in the Weather app.
The issue appears to be affecting many users across the globe, with Weather apps on several Apple platforms impacted, including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. Apple is currently trying to resolve an issue with its ...
Apple halted production of its M2 series chips at the start of 2023 following a pronounced slump in global demand for MacBooks, claims a new report out of Korea.
Facing "plummeting" Mac sales amid a severe PC market downturn, Apple in January completely suspended production of its custom-designed M2 series processors that power new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the latest MacBook Air,...
Following six weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.4 was released to the public this week. The software update includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone 8 and newer. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes added with iOS 16.4,...
iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and fifth-generation iPad, according to a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates. The devices in this list were released between November 2015 and November 2017.
If this rumor is accurate, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 would be incompatible with...
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.4.1 for the iPhone, according to a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates. It's unclear when the update will be available, but it will likely be released this week or next week.
Minor updates like iOS 16.4.1 are typically focused on bug fixes and security improvements. Since iOS 16.4 was released last week, some iPhone users...
Apple CEO Tim Cook has seemingly teased the company's upcoming mixed-reality headset in an extensive interview with GQ.
Cook features on the cover of GQ's Global Creativity Awards 2023 issue. The interview with GQ's Zach Baron, titled "Tim Cook Thinks Different," delves into multiple aspects of Cook's career, premiership, and personal life. Explaining why Apple may, hypothetically, be...
The "iPhone 17 Pro" will be the first iPhone to feature under-panel Face ID technology, according to display analyst Ross Young. In an updated roadmap shared on Twitter earlier today, Young claimed that the under-display Face ID technology will still be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera. This implementation is expected to persist until 2027's "Pro" iPhone models,...
Apple has designs on a future AirPods case featuring a built-in touchscreen display that would enable users to control audio sources and interact with apps associated with the connected device, according to a newly published patent.
Filed by Apple in September 2021 and published last week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, "Devices, Methods, and Graphical User Interface Interactions...