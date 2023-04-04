Hands-On With the New AirPlay-Compatible Sonos Era Speakers

by

Sonos in March introduced new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers, and as Sonos devices compete with the HomePod and HomePod mini, we thought we'd pick up the Era speakers to see how they compare to both Apple's product offerings and past Sonos speakers.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The Sonos Era 100 features a cylindrical design that's not too far off from the ‌HomePod‌, and the pricing is about the same too at $249. Designed to be a compact speaker, the Era 100 works with more than 100 streaming services for music, radio, and audiobooks, including Apple Music.

TruePlay measures the acoustics of the room to tailor the sound, and there are advanced tuning options for more personalization. The Era 100 sounds similar to the Sonos One, and while it's slightly better in quality, it won't be worth picking up the Era 100 over the Sonos One if you already have that speaker. Between the Era 100 and the ‌HomePod‌, the ‌HomePod‌ has the better sound.

The Sonos Era 300 is a higher-end speaker and pricier than any of Apple's HomePods at $449. It is designed to provide 360 degree sound with six drivers, and like Apple's devices, it supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos (if you have two Era 300s). It offers all of the same optimization and customization options as the Era 100. While the Era 100 has a standard speaker design, the Era 300 is a little more experimental, similar to the Play:5.

As for sound, the Era 300 beats prior Sonos speakers and Apple's HomePods. It's bigger than the ‌HomePod‌, and all the audio equipment inside provides impressive sound. Spatial audio combined with this audio quality sounds incredible, and in comparison to the ‌HomePod‌, it provides a deeper, fuller sound with more bass.

In addition to using the Sonos support for music apps, the Era 100 and Era 300 support playback over AirPlay 2 from Apple devices or from any Bluetooth-enabled phone or tablet. Prior Sonos speakers were WiFi only, so the option to use Bluetooth makes the speaker easier for guests to use.

Google, Amazon Alexa, and Sonos voice assistants are available if you want to control the Sonos speakers with voice commands, and a physical switch at the back turns the microphone off if you want to be sure the speaker isn't listening to what's going on in the room.

There is an included USB-C port that can be used with adapters to connect legacy audio devices or a router using an adapter, and on the top of the speakers, there are buttons for physical control, including play/pause and skipping songs.

The full-size ‌HomePod‌ is better than the Era 100 in our opinion, but the Era 300 blows them both away. It is the most expensive speaker at $449, but if you're looking for the best surround sound experience that offers features like spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and ‌AirPlay‌ 2, it's worth checking out.

Tag: Sonos

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.4 Now Available for Your iPhone With These 8 New Features

Friday March 31, 2023 8:55 am PDT by
Following six weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.4 was released to the public this week. The software update includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone 8 and newer. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes added with iOS 16.4,...
Read Full Article
M2 MacBook Pro and Mini Feature

Apple Halted M2 Chip Production in January Amid 'Plummeting' Mac Sales

Monday April 3, 2023 2:44 am PDT by
Apple halted production of its M2 series chips at the start of 2023 following a pronounced slump in global demand for MacBooks, claims a new report out of Korea. Facing "plummeting" Mac sales amid a severe PC market downturn, Apple in January completely suspended production of its custom-designed M2 series processors that power new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the latest MacBook Air,...
Read Full Article389 comments
wwdc 2023

Three Products We Might See at WWDC 2023

Friday March 31, 2023 3:37 pm PDT by
Apple this week announced the official dates for the 34th annual Worldwide Developers Conference, with the annual WWDC keynote event set to take place on Monday, June 5. The keynote is where Apple unveils new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, and sometimes, we get hardware announcements. Rumors this year suggest there are at least three new devices that are set to be unveiled in the ...
Read Full Article167 comments
watchOS

Gurman: watchOS 10 to Have Notable Changes, macOS 13.4 to Support New Macs

Sunday April 2, 2023 8:25 am PDT by
watchOS 10 should be a "fairly extensive upgrade" for the Apple Watch this year, with "notable changes" to the user interface, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he did not provide any details about specific changes planned. In his weekly newsletter, Gurman added that only modest hardware changes are expected for new Apple Watch models coming later this year. Apple is expected ...
Read Full Article112 comments
CarPlay Phone Call

General Motors to Phase Out Apple CarPlay Starting This Year in EV Transition

Friday March 31, 2023 8:43 am PDT by
General Motors (GM) will phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its vehicles starting this year, shifting to a built-in infotainment system co-developed with Google (via Reuters). GM owns Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC in the United States. It will stop offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, which goes on sale this summer. The company plans ...
Read Full Article521 comments
airpods with wires by ken pillonel

Engineer Brings Wires and USB-C Connector to AirPods

Saturday April 1, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Hardware prototyping consultant Ken Pillonel has added wires and a USB-C connector to a set of AirPods, bypassing the need for its charging case. Repair site iFixit has given all versions of the AirPods and AirPods Pro a score of zero out of 10 for repairability. They are not designed to be serviced or repaired because no internal components can be accessed without damage to the device,...
Read Full Article93 comments
Tim Cook Apple Park Feature

Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases AR/VR Headset and More in New Interview

Monday April 3, 2023 6:13 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook has seemingly teased the company's upcoming mixed-reality headset in an extensive interview with GQ. Cook features on the cover of GQ's Global Creativity Awards 2023 issue. The interview with GQ's Zach Baron, titled "Tim Cook Thinks Different," delves into multiple aspects of Cook's career, premiership, and personal life. Explaining why Apple may, hypothetically, be...
Read Full Article125 comments