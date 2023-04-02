Gurman: watchOS 10 to Have Notable Changes, macOS 13.4 to Support New Macs

watchOS 10 should be a "fairly extensive upgrade" for the Apple Watch this year, with "notable changes" to the user interface, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he did not provide any details about specific changes planned.



In his weekly newsletter, Gurman added that only modest hardware changes are expected for new Apple Watch models coming later this year.

Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 at WWDC, scheduled for June 5 through June 9. At its annual developer conference, Apple is also expected to introduce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17, while Gurman continues to believe that Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset and its xrOS operating system will be unveiled at WWDC.

In the meantime, Apple has seeded its latest round of betas, including macOS 13.4 for the Mac. Gurman said Apple will add support for new Macs in macOS 13.4, which is likely to be released to the public in May. Apple is rumored to be planning a new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip and new MacBook Air models with an M3 chip.