Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get 20% Off Sitewide at Satechi, Plus Record Lows on AirPods, MagSafe Chargers, and iPad Mini

Deals this week centered around all-time low prices on Apple's newest AirPods, including the AirPods Pro 2 ($194.99) and AirPods 3 ($134.99), along with a few sales on MagSafe chargers and iPads. Additionally, Satechi's sitewide sale ends today and marks a great opportunity to save 20 percent on chargers, cables, docks, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $55 off AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3

Take up to $55 off AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We began the week with a collection of deals on the AirPods 3 from Verizon, which hit a new low price of $134.99 for the Lightning Charging Case model, down from $169.99. This was paired with a solid deal on the MagSafe Charging Case at $144.00, down from $179.00, both of which are still available, alongside an all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2.



Satechi

What's the deal? Take 20% off sitewide at Satechi

Take 20% off sitewide at Satechi Where can I get it? Satechi

Satechi Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Over at Satechi, the retailer introduced a new Spring Sale that has 20 percent off sitewide when entering the code SPRING20 at checkout. Today is the last day of the sale, so if you want to save on Satechi's best charging accessories, be sure to browse the retailer before the code expires later today.



MagSafe Chargers

What's the deal? Take 25% off MagSafe Chargers

Take 25% off MagSafe Chargers Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Verizon continues to offer the year's best prices across Apple's trio of MagSafe charging accessories, with 25 percent off these devices. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.



iPad and iPad mini

What's the deal? Take up to $99 off 2021 iPad mini and iPad

Take up to $99 off 2021 iPad mini and iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

A few iPad deals emerged this week as well, including rare discounts on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad at $269.00, down from $329.00; and the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99, down from $499.00. Both of these deals can be found on Amazon.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.