Deals: AirPods 3 Drop to New Record Low Price of $134.99 ($35 Off)

Verizon today introduced a new all-time low price on the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case, available for $134.99, down from $169.99. This beats the previous record low price on the headphones by $5, and right now only Verizon has the deal.

Additionally, the AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case is down to $144.00 on Verizon, from $179.00. This is the best price we've tracked so far this year on the MagSafe model.

Deals on the AirPods 3 were rare earlier in 2023, but in the past few weeks Verizon has finally kicked off fresh discounts, leading up to today's low prices. Shoppers should remember that you don't need to be a Verizon customer to take advantage of these deals.

Verizon also has the year's best prices on other AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99 ($50 off) and the AirPods 2 for $89.99 ($39 off).

