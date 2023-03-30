Deals: Apple's 2021 iPad Gets New Discounts on Amazon With Up to $80 Off

A few weeks ago we shared a deal on the 2021 10.2-inch iPad on Amazon, but stock quickly disappeared. Amazon is back today with fresh markdowns on even more models of the 2021 iPad, including the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for $269.00, down from $329.00, which is an overall second-best price for this tablet.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Despite being a second-best price, this deal is notable due to Amazon's stock appearing to be more stable this time around. Any discounts on this iPad have been pretty rare so far in 2023, so Amazon's sale today (which includes both the Space Gray and Silver color options) is a solid purchase for those who have been waiting for a deal on the iPad.

In addition, we're now tracking a new sale on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for $399.00, down from $479.00. This one is another second-best price, and it's only about $10 higher than the previous low that we tracked last year.

Lastly, there is one cellular model on sale: the 256GB cellular iPad is down to $529.99 in Silver, from $609.00. You'll need to add the iPad to your cart and head to checkout in order to see a coupon worth $9.01 added to your order, which will knock the tablet down to this all-time low price.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.