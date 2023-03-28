Deals: Get 25% Off Apple's MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, and MagSafe Battery Pack

Verizon has been the best place to find discounts on Apple's trio of MagSafe Chargers so far in 2023, and its deals are still around as we head into April. You'll find the year's best prices on the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, and MagSafe Battery Pack, and you don't need to be a Verizon user to order these products from the retailer's website.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In total, you can save 25 percent on MagSafe chargers with this sale, and no coupon is required. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

Besides an occasional sale at Amazon, Verizon has been one of the only retailers to consistently discount all three of these accessories over the past few months. The MagSafe Duo Charger is at the best price we've ever tracked, while the MagSafe Battery Pack and regular MagSafe Charger are just a few dollars higher than their best-ever prices, so they're still solid deals.

Don't forget to check out Verizon's deal on AirPods as well, including a new all-time low price on the AirPods 3. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.