Apple Music Classical Promoted With TV Ad Following Launch

by

Following the launch of Apple Music Classical, the first TV ad for the classical music streaming service has been released. The 30-second video features pianist Alice Sara Ott and conductor Karina Canellakis performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1.


Apple Music Classical is now available to download on the App Store around the world. Apple highlighted the launch with a press release today.

"Apple Music Classical is a dedicated app that is great for classical experts as well as anyone who is new to classical, with the largest classical music selection in the world, the very best search and browse capabilities, the most premium sound experience with Spatial Audio, and thousands of exclusive recordings," said Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser.

Apple Music Classical offers over five million classical music tracks and is included with a standard Apple Music subscription at no additional cost. The app is available for iPhones running iOS 15.4 or later, with no iPad version available and an Android app coming soon. For more details about the app, read our coverage from earlier today.

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
8 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Ready for some Mozart and Bach! Let's goo!!! ?
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
13 minutes ago at 07:33 am
Who thought not having an iPad or Apple TV app was a good idea? Without those this app is DOA, at least for me. I use Apple TV for music to my HomePods as much, if not more, than my iPhone. Baffling decision.
Born Again Avatar
Born Again
9 minutes ago at 07:37 am
Very cool!

I’m sure the 10+ folks on Apple Music will enjoy it!

Although it’s a bit late given the current music trends.

This should have been released 200+ years ago!
