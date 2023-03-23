Lucid Air Electric Vehicles Now Feature Wireless CarPlay Integration

Every Lucid Air electric vehicle now comes standard with wireless CarPlay from Apple, Lucid Motors announced today. With wireless ‌CarPlay‌ support, Lucid Air owners who are iPhone users will see their ‌iPhone‌ connect to ‌CarPlay‌ automatically when entering the car without the need to plug in.



‌CarPlay‌ provides access to Apple Maps, Apple Music, Messages, and more, with the ‌CarPlay‌ interface mirroring the ‌iPhone‌ interface for an intuitive experience that's immediately recognizable to ‌iPhone‌ owners.