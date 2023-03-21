Deals: M1 iMacs Available for $199 Off on Amazon, Starting at Record Low Price of $1,099.99

Amazon today has Apple's M1 iMac (7-Core GPU, 256GB) for the all-time low price of $1,099.99 in Green, Silver, and Pink, down from $1,299.00. Although stock on the Green and Silver colors is dwindling, the Pink option remains steadily available to deliver by March 26.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is only the third time in 2023 that we've tracked an all-time low price on the entry-level M1 iMac. As of writing, only Amazon is offering this sale.

Amazon also has the M1 iMac (8-Core GPU, 256GB) for $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00. This is another match for an all-time low price on the M1 iMac, and it's available in four colors right now on Amazon: Pink, Orange, Purple, and Yellow.

