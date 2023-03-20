8BitDo Gaming Controllers Now Compatible With iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac

A selection of controllers from gaming company 8BitDo are now compatible with Apple's product lineup, thanks to a firmware update that was released today.

The 8BitDo SN30 Pro for Android, SN30 Pro, Pro+, Pro 2, Ultimate 2.4g and Lite SE can be used with iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV devices that are running the latest Apple software.

All 8BitDo controllers that are compatible with Apple devices can be used like any other Made for iPhone controller to play games that offer controller support, including Apple Arcade titles.

iPads and Macs with USB-C ports can use a wired connection to a compatible 8BitDo controller, but otherwise Bluetooth connections are available. Up to four controllers can be connected at one time depending on device, and unfortunately, rumble and motion control functions are not supported.

Controllers will need a firmware update to work with Apple devices, with the firmware updating software available through the 8BitDo website.