Apple Seeds Third Beta of watchOS 9.4 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming watchOS 9.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software update coming one week after launch of the second beta.
To install the watchOS 9.4 update, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.
Once installed, watchOS 9.4 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it has to be placed on the charger, and it will need to be in range of the iPhone it is paired with.
watchOS 9.4 gains support for new emoji characters that include donkey, goose, black bird, shaking head, hyacinth, pea pod, and more, with 31 new characters available in total.
Through iOS 16.4, the update adds support for Web Push notifications that are sent to an iPhone, with the notifications able to be set up for a website that is added to the iPhone's Home Screen.
watchOS 9.4 will go through several rounds of beta testing, and it is expected to see a launch in the spring alongside iOS 16.4.
Popular Stories
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April.
Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more.
1. New...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21.
iPhone 14 Pro front glass (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro front glass (right) via Bilibili As previously rumored, the videos appear to...
The calendar has turned to March and Apple is rumored to have at least three product announcements planned between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and a new iPhone 14 color option.
Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple this March and April based on rumors. This story was originally published in February and has been updated with new ...
It looks like we could be seeing another Apple product introduction as soon as next week, and based on rumors and the timing, it appears it might be a new iPhone color.
We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year and even a fourth-generation iPhone SE, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!
Sources: Apple Planning Product...
Apple's next iMac has reached an "advanced stage of development," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new iMac will have the same 24-inch display size and color options as the current model.
The new iMac will likely include Apple's upcoming M3 chip, internal design changes, and a new manufacturing process for the stand, according to Gurman. The M3...
Apple will likely launch both an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air "between late spring and summer," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he said the chips these models will use is a "big remaining question."
Gurman said it is "plausible" that at least the next 13-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip, which will reportedly ...
Top Rated Comments