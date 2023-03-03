Apple VP Overseeing iCloud, iMessage, and FaceTime Infrastructure Leaving Role

Apple's vice president of cloud engineering Michael Abbott plans to leave the company in April, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report notes that Abbott oversees Apple's cloud infrastructure for services like iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, and others.



Abbott joined Apple in 2018 and was previously an executive at tech companies such as Twitter, Microsoft, and Palm. The report claims that his team at Apple had invested heavily in building out the company's in-house cloud infrastructure, but scaled back the efforts in favor of using servers hosted by Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

Apple's vice president of services Peter Stern, who oversaw iCloud as a whole, also left the company earlier this year. Stern worked at Apple for over six years and was viewed as a potential successor to Apple's longtime services chief Eddy Cue.