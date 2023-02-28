Deals: Apple's 512GB M2 MacBook Air Discounted to $1,299.99 on Amazon ($199 Off)

Apple's M2 MacBook Air (512GB) has dropped to $1,299.99 on Amazon, down from $1,499.00. This sale is available in Starlight and Silver, and right now only Amazon has this price on the 2022 MacBook Air.

This is one of the best prices that we've tracked so far in 2023 on the MacBook Air, and it's an overall second-best price on the notebook compared to holiday sales. Amazon estimates a March 3 delivery date for most United States residences.

This version of the MacBook Air launched in June 2022 with a complete redesign compared to the previous generation, featuring an updated chassis, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, and Apple's M2 chip. Apple also sells a 256GB model but we currently aren't tracking any deals on this version.

