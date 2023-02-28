Deals: Apple's 512GB M2 MacBook Air Discounted to $1,299.99 on Amazon ($199 Off)
Apple's M2 MacBook Air (512GB) has dropped to $1,299.99 on Amazon, down from $1,499.00. This sale is available in Starlight and Silver, and right now only Amazon has this price on the 2022 MacBook Air.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is one of the best prices that we've tracked so far in 2023 on the MacBook Air, and it's an overall second-best price on the notebook compared to holiday sales. Amazon estimates a March 3 delivery date for most United States residences.
This version of the MacBook Air launched in June 2022 with a complete redesign compared to the previous generation, featuring an updated chassis, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, and Apple's M2 chip. Apple also sells a 256GB model but we currently aren't tracking any deals on this version.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains as well.
