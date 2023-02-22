Uber Rides Now Easier to Track on iPhone's Lock Screen and Dynamic Island

Uber today announced it is updating its iPhone app with Live Activities support in over 1,200 cities around the world following several months of testing. The new version of the app will be available on the App Store starting this morning.



Live Activities is an iOS 16 feature that allows iPhone users to stay on top of real-time events right on the Lock Screen on all iPhones and in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The feature will make it easier for iPhone users to track the live progress of an Uber ride at a glance without opening the app, including the latest ETA, the trip status, and the vehicle's description and license plate number.

Apple announced that Uber would support Live Activities back at WWDC 2022, and the feature has been in testing in select countries since late last year. With the latest update to the Uber app, the feature is available around the world.

Live Activities will also be supported by the Uber Eats app for food deliveries "in the coming months," according to a company spokesperson.

Other popular third-party apps that support Live Activities include Flighty for flight tracking, Citymapper for public transit, ParkMobile for parking, CARROT Weather for weather forecasts, and soon Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation.