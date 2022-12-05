Uber and Uber Eats Apps Preparing to Support Live Activities Feature on iPhone

iOS 16.1 was released in September with support for Live Activities in third-party apps. The feature allows iPhone users to stay on top of real-time events, such as a sports game or a food delivery order, right on the Lock Screen. Live Activities are also displayed in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.



In June, Apple previewed Live Activities support for Uber, Starbucks, and Nike Run Club, but we are still waiting on these apps to roll out this functionality.

Fortunately, it appears that Uber and Uber Eats are now preparing to support Live Activities. Both of the apps were updated in late November and now display a Live Activities toggle in their respective menus in the Settings app. The feature is not yet functional for public use in either app, but Uber might be doing testing internally.

Live Activities will make it easy to track the status of an Uber ride or an Uber Eats delivery on the Lock Screen or in the Dynamic Island. There's still no timeframe for the feature launching in these apps, but support is clearly in the works.

Other popular third-party apps with Live Activities support include Flighty for flight tracking, FotMob for World Cup scores, Sports Alerts for sports scores, Citymapper for public transit, ParkMobile for parking, and CARROT Weather for weather forecasts. Apple's TV app will also support Live Activities for select sports games starting with iOS 16.2, which is currently in beta and expected to be released later this month.

