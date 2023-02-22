Deals: Amazon Discounts 2021 iPads to Record Low Prices (Up to $80 Off)

Apple's previous-generation iPad is seeing a few solid discounts today on Amazon, including both Wi-Fi and cellular models. This is Apple's 10.2-inch iPad that came out in 2021 and includes the A13 Bionic chip and lacks the full-screen design of the 2022 models.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, you can get the silver version for $269.00 on Amazon, down from $329.00. Compared to past sales, this is a good second-best price on the 2021 iPad. It's been months since we've seen any deal on this iPad, much less an all-time low price, so this is a good opportunity to save on the tablet.

Moving to the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad, this model is on sale for $399.00 in both silver and space gray, down from $479.00. This sale is a record low price on this version of the iPad, and each model will ship in early March.

Lastly, Amazon has the 256GB cellular iPad for $529.99, down from $609.00. This is another all-time low price on the iPad, and it's only available in Silver.

