iPhone 14 Pro Over 20% Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Benchmarks

by

Samsung's newly announced Galaxy S23 Ultra hasn't quite hit the market yet, but unearthed benchmarks for the device suggest Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin.

samsung s23 ultra rear
According to Geekbench scores for single-core performance discovered by CompareDial, the Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1480, while its closest rival, the iPhone 14 Pro, achieved 1874. That suggests the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is 21.02% faster than the Galaxy S23 Ultra in single-core tests.

When it came to multi-core performance, the difference was smaller, but still considerable. The S23 Ultra recorded a score of 4584, compared to a score of 5384 for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, indicating that Apple's flagship device is 14.86% faster in multi-core tests than Samsung's latest premium offering.

Samsung Galaxy S23 singlecore benchmarks
Samsung has traditionally struggled to keep up with Apple's mobile processor technology and the gap has widened in recent years. For example, last year's iPhone 13 beat the Galaxy S22's single- and multi-core performance even more comfortably, regardless of whether the Galaxy S22 was powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (used in models sold in the US) or Samsung's Exynos 2200 chip (used in models sold in Europe).

The improvement in performance this year is largely down to the fact that Samsung has stopped using its inferior Exynos chips in the European market, with Qualcomm's faster, more power-efficient tech now being used for the Galaxy S23 in all markets.

Samsung Galaxy S23 multicore benchmarks
In around seven months' time though, Apple will look to extend its lead in performance with an even faster chip for the iPhone 15 series. The ‌iPhone 15‌ models could be the first to feature an A-series chip built on Apple supplier TSMC's next-generation 3-nanometer node. 3nm chip technology is expected to increase processing performance by 10-15%, while also reducing power consumption by up to 35%.

In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is available to pre-order now, with a general release scheduled for February, 17.

Tags: Samsung, Geekbench

Top Rated Comments

Feek Avatar
Feek
17 minutes ago at 02:29 am
Benchmarks are irrelevant, it's all about usability.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ChromeCloud Avatar
ChromeCloud
17 minutes ago at 02:29 am
Seems like Samsung is catching up. I remember when their flagship device was slower than an iPhone that came out 3-4 years before. Now they are roughly on par with the iPhone 13.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
13 minutes ago at 02:33 am
Why do a comparison if people tell me on here that the CPUs are already too powerful, so it shouldn’t matter right?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
7 minutes ago at 02:38 am

Benchmarks are irrelevant, it's all about usability.
Well Samsung are doubly knackered then.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.3 Now Available for Your iPhone With These 4 New Features

Friday February 3, 2023 1:13 pm PST by
Apple released iOS 16.3 in late January following nearly six weeks of beta testing. The software update is available for the iPhone 8 and newer, and while it is a relatively minor update, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes. Below, we've recapped new features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for...
Read Full Article
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple

Gurman: Apple Considering New High-End iPhone Alongside Pro and Pro Max

Sunday February 5, 2023 6:07 am PST by
Apple has discussed selling a new top-of-the-line iPhone alongside the Pro and Pro Max models in 2024 at the earliest, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the device would be part of the iPhone 16 lineup or later. In a September 2022 edition of his weekly "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said there was "potential" for an iPhone 15 Ultra to replace the iPhone 15 Pro...
Read Full Article485 comments
ipad air purple

Deals: M1 iPad Air Hits Record-Low Prices at TigerDirect, Starting at $313.99 (48% Off) [Updated]

Saturday February 4, 2023 10:05 am PST by
Online retailer TigerDirect has slashed pricing on the M1 iPad Air in several colors, offering the base 64GB configuration for just $313.99 in Purple and Pink. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with TigerDirect. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. That's a savings of 48% compared to Apple's normal $599.00...
Read Full Article600 comments
mac studio pink

Apple May Not Launch Updated Mac Studio With M2 Ultra Chip Due to Similarity With Upcoming Mac Pro

Sunday February 5, 2023 6:06 am PST by
A new version of the Mac Studio with the "M2 Ultra" chip is unlikely to arrive in the near future, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that since the upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro is "very similar in functionality to the Mac Studio," Apple may wait until the release of M3- or M4-series chips to update the machine, or...
Read Full Article534 comments
HomePod 2 White and Midnight Feature Purple Orange

Apple Releases tvOS 16.3.1 and HomePod 16.3.1 Software Updates

Monday February 6, 2023 10:13 am PST by
Apple today released new tvOS 16.3.1 and HomePod 16.3.1 software updates, with the software coming two weeks after the tvOS 16.3 and HomePod 16.3 updates were released. According to Apple's release notes for HomePod software 16.3.1, the update includes general performance and stability improvements. Notes for tvOS 16.3.1 are unavailable as of yet, but are probably similar to the HomePod...
Read Full Article137 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro 'Buttonless Design' Rumors: Everything We Know

Monday February 6, 2023 7:44 am PST by
The iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a "buttonless design" thanks to additional Taptic Engines, according to multiple corroborated reports, so what do we know about the change so far? Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to report that the volume and power buttons on this year's two high-end iPhone models will adopt a solid-state design, similar to the iPhone 7's home button, replacing a...
Read Full Article117 comments
iphone ultra concept daehnert

'iPhone Ultra' Concept Envisions Apple's Rumored Future Top-Tier Smartphone

Tuesday February 7, 2023 5:38 am PST by
Apple has reportedly considered releasing a new top-of-the-line iPhone alongside future Pro and Pro Max models, tentatively referred to as "iPhone Ultra," and one designer has taken it upon himself to envision what such a device could potentially look like. German industrial designer Jonas Daehnert came up with this impressive-looking concept (pictured) by marrying design elements of the...
Read Full Article158 comments
webkit vs chromium feature

Google Working on Browser for iOS That Would Break Apple's App Store Rules

Saturday February 4, 2023 1:30 am PST by
Google's Chromium developers are working on an experimental web browser for iOS that would break Apple's browser engine restrictions, The Register reports. The experimental browser, which is being actively pursued by developers, uses Google's Blink engine. Yet if Google attempted to release it on the App Store, it would not pass Apple's App Review process. Apple's App Store rules dictate...
Read Full Article304 comments