Samsung Announces New Galaxy S23 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera

by

Samsung today announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphones, the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+, and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra.


All three devices feature AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and the Ultra has an edge-to-edge display similar to prior-generation models. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a new 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, while the other two models use 50-megapixel cameras. There is also a 10-megapixel zoom camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide camera, and 12-megapixel front-facing selfie camera on each device.

samsung s23 lineup
At 200 megapixels, the S23 Ultra surpasses the 48-megapixel camera in Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models, and it supports 8K video capture. As with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra includes 10x optical zoom through periscope lens technology, which Apple is rumored to be implementing with the iPhone 15 lineup.

samsung s23 ultra 200mp
Samsung says that the camera in the Ultra is tailored for "nearly any lighting conditions," and is designed to provide "incredible detail." Nightography has been improved for sharper images and videos that have less noise in low-light conditions, and there is a new image signal processing algorithm that enhances color and detail.

samsung s23 ultra rear
The selfie camera on the device includes fast autofocus, with Samsung referring to it as a "Super HDR selfie camera" with 60 frames per second video recording. Other camera features include doubled optical image stabilization, 360 audio recording, and object-based AI that analyzes each detail in a frame to "carefully reflect a person's dynamic characteristics.

samsung s23 front
Up to 1TB of storage is available, and the battery in the S23 Ultra comes in at 5,000mAh. Other Galaxy S23 Ultra features include IP68 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the display, an accompanying S Pen, Wi-Fi 6E support, a fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition.

The smartphones use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, which means they will be compatible with the satellite connectivity feature that Qualcomm announced last year.

samsung s23 rear
Colors this year include Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, with pre-orders available on Samsung's website, with Samsung offering free storage upgrades and bonus Samsung Credit for use on additional purchases for those who pre-order. Best Buy is also offering special carrier promotions on the new phones.

Pricing on the S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, pricing on the S23+ starts at $1,000, and pricing on the S23 starts at $800.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung and Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
28 minutes ago at 10:03 am
So silly it’s impossible to get 200mp from a camera phone lens the higher mp doesn’t mean better quality I am a photographer and my dslr is 22 and has a huge sensor
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dandyryan Avatar
dandyryan
17 minutes ago at 10:13 am
imagine paying $1000+ to be a green bubble
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DinkThifferent Avatar
DinkThifferent
27 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Another Android phone I really enjoy not buying.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
marmiteturkey Avatar
marmiteturkey
26 minutes ago at 10:05 am

200 Mega Pixels Camera? Holy smokes!!! Not going to lie that is insane and impressive.
Isn’t there a pattern of Samsung making crazy megapixel claims that produce blurry photos though? It’s not just about the quantity but the size and quality of the MP.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisBougieLife Avatar
ThisBougieLife
22 minutes ago at 10:08 am
I’m sure it’s a decent phone but is Samsung really still doing the “MORE MEGAPIXELS!!” nonsense? Is it 2010?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JonathanParker Avatar
JonathanParker
28 minutes ago at 10:03 am
This is so ridiculous.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
