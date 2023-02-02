First HomePod Orders Start Arriving to Customers in Australia and New Zealand

It is Friday, February 3 in New Zealand and Australia, which means it is the official launch day of the second-generation HomePod in those countries. Customers in New Zealand and Australia are always first to get new devices because of time zone differences, though one lucky MacRumors reader was able to get his speaker yesterday.



Customers who pre-ordered a ‌HomePod‌ when the device was announced on January 18 are starting to receive their orders, and photos and first impressions will soon be showing up across the web on Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, and the MacRumors forums.

New Zealand does not have official Apple retail locations, so customers in Australia will be the first to be able to purchase a new ‌HomePod‌ in an Apple Store. Available store stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we can expect in other Apple Stores worldwide. The new ‌HomePod‌ is expected to be readily available.

Priced at $299, the second-generation ‌HomePod‌ is similar in size, function, and sound quality to the original model, but it does feature a larger touch display at the top, humidity and temperature sensors, and a U1 chip. Reviews for the speaker have been largely positive.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales and deliveries of the ‌HomePod‌ will begin in Asia, Europe, and then North America, and Apple Stores will be opening at their regular times for walk-in purchases and so customers can pick up reserved devices.