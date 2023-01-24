New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Launch Today, Apple Store Pickup Now Available

by

Starting today, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini are available for pickup at Apple Stores in the U.S. and select other countries, with no pre-order required. Online orders will also begin arriving to customers today.

M2 MacBook Pro and Mini Feature
To order a product with Apple Store pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP or postal code, choose an available Apple Store location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

Pickup dates for many standard configurations are showing as January 26 as of writing, with custom configurations not available until at least February 10. Some standard configurations may also be available for walk-in purchase today, but availability will vary.

Powered by Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, the new MacBook Pros offer up to 20% faster CPU performance and up to 30% faster graphics compared to the previous-generation models. The laptops can be configured with up to 96GB of RAM, compared to a max of 64GB previously. Other improvements include Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded HDMI 2.1 port with support for up to an 8K external display, and an extra hour of battery life.

The new Mac mini is available with M2 and M2 Pro chip options. The desktop computer has no major design changes, but M2 Pro configurations are equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI 2.1 port, compared to two Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI 2.0 on the M2 model. Other upgraded specs include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and at $2,499 for the 16-inch model, while the new Mac mini starts at $599.

